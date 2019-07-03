World Cup 2019: England join India and Australia with most 100-plus first wicket stand

England have joined Australia and India as the team with the most number of century stands for the first wicket at the 2019 World Cup. The 123-run stand between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street was the third for the host nation.

England won the toss in what is a virtual quarter-final and had no hesitation to bat first. For the second successive game, the Roy-Bairstow combo added hundred-plus runs to give England a rapid start.

The two had added 160 against India at Edgbaston during England's 31-run win. Before that, the two had also put on 128 against Bangladesh at Cardiff.

For Australia, Aaron Finch and David Warner have the credit of giving a solid start. The two put on 146 against Pakistan at Taunton, 123 against England at Lord's and 121 against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge. For India, three openers have been involved in century stands for the first wicket. While Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 127 against Australia at The Oval, the next two hundred-plus stands involved Rohit and KL Rahul. The two added 136 against Pakistan at Old Trafford and then the best first wicket stand of the World Cup - a mighty 180 against Bangladesh at Edgbaston. This stand proved the perfect platform for India to get a score of over 300 and eventually win the match by 28 runs to storm into the semi-final. England are also in the same boat. They need to win against New Zealand to seal a semi-final spot and if the start is anything to go by, they are on the right track.