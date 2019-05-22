World Cup-bound Team India leaves for England

Team India, on Wednesday, left for England from Mumbai airport to participate in the much-anticipated World Cup, that starts May 30.

The two-time champions will warm-up for the event with practice matches. The Virat Kohli-led side will face New Zealand on May 25 for their first warm-up match followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28.

On late Tuesday night at the Mumbai airport, the Indian team members were a relaxed lot as they entered the airport for their flight.

Watch Video:

#Cricket #WC2019: Indian Team leaves for #England from #MumbaiAirport | Download the ET App here: https://t.co/OpmgPJ3iU4 pic.twitter.com/9Plfkl3xya — EconomicTimes (@EconomicTimes) May 22, 2019 India are one of the favourites to win the World Cup and will start their campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.