World Cup: Captain Morgan and England shatter and set records Vs Afghanistan

It was a day of records at Old Trafford when England took on Afghanistan in a World Cup clash. Most of it was thanks to the England captain Eoin Morgan. Here are the numbers that will make every Englishman proud.

Captain Eoin Morgan created a new world record on Tuesday as he became the first batsman in ODI history to hit 17 sixes in an innings in England's World Cup against Afghanistan in Manchester. Morgan smashed a career-best 71-ball 148, his 13th ODI ton.

Morgan shattered the record which was jointly held by India opener Rohit Sharma, West Indies superstar Chris Gayle and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, who had hit 16 sixes each.

Morgan, who hit just four boundaries during his record-shattering knock, also became the first batsman in ODI history to score 100-plus runs in sixes in an innings.

Morgan brought up his ton off 57 balls which was the fourth fastest in a World Cup match after Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (50 balls vs England in 2011), Australia's Glenn Maxwell (51 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2015) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (55 balls vs West Indies in 2015).

England's total of 397 for 6 is the highest of this World Cup and the 6th highest in a World Cup match. As a team, England also bettered their own world record of the most sixes hit in an innings with 25 sixes in total. This is also their highest score in a World Cup match.

The England batsmen took all the Afghanistan bowlers to the cleaners but they were particularly brutal against leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who conceded 110 runs from his 9 overs without taking a wicket, which is the most runs conceded in a World Cup match.

Overall, Rashid is joint-second on the list of bowlers who have conceded the most runs in an innings in ODI cricket with Wahab Riaz, who was smashed for 110 runs in 10 overs by England in an ODI match in Nottingham in 2016.

The innings was about Morgan's six-hitting spree, his smashing ton and also two big partnerships that enabled the hosts to post a score that was way too much for the Afghan team.

First up, it was the duo of Jonny Bairstow (90) and Joe Root (88), which added 120 for the second wicket. Five century partnerships for England involve Joe Root in this World Cup, out of a total of seven. It is the joint most for a player in any World Cup. Javed Miandad (in 1992) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (in 2015) has also been involved in five each.

And then, Root was joined by Morgan and the two smashed 189 for the third wicket off just 102 deliveries. The partnership is the highest ever for an England pair for any wicket in World Cups. They went past the age-old record of 176 by Denis Amiss and Keith Fletcher against India at Lord's in the 1975 edition. A thorough dominating display with the bat by the hosts has definitely sent warning signals to the other teams.