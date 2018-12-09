'World Cup: Need to maintain momentum in knock-out stage'

Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh on Saturday said they have to continue their current good form in the knock-out stages in order to finish on the podium at the ongoing FIH World Cup.

India thrashed Canada 5-1 to top Pool C at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday to bag a direct entry into the the quarter-finals.

They had started their campaign with a 5-0 victory over South Africa before doing well to hold title contenders Belgium to a 2-2 draw in their second match.

"We have been playing well and we need to maintain the game in the quarter final as well to see the medal...to see the colour of the medal," Harendra said after Saturday's match. The Indian coach believes the tone of the tournament will change now that they have reached the knock-outs, and said the team has spent years preparing for this opportunity. "I think we know who to play in the quarter final. The match will decide whether to win medal or we are far away from the medal," he added. Speaking on the match against Canada, Singh said: "We had two targets for the match. One is to top the pool so that we can enter the quarter final. The second was to score 6-0 against Canada. I am happy that we topped the pool and disappointed that we could not finish the game 6-0." Indian captain Manpreet Singh said: "We have to be prepared for quarter final, which is a knockout match. This is important for us. Any sort of neglect in the game will cost us dearly."