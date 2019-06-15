World Cup: Record books back India in clash of arch-rivals

New Delhi: India and Pakistan will face off in their World Cup clash on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Indians have won all the six games that the two teams have played so far and the question on every Pakistan fan's mind is whether Sarfaraz Khan and his boys can finally turn the tide on the Men in Blue.

While Pakistan have a better record than India in all ODIs, winning 73 of the 131 games played between the two teams, things take a different turn in ICC events as the Indians lead 6-0 in World Cup encounters. But, Pakistan beat them in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and that will be etched in the mind of Virat Kohli and his men.

While the World Cup started in 1975, it wasn't till 1992 that the two teams met in the showpiece event. 1992 was also the year when Pakistan became champions for the first time under Imran Khan's leadership. However, when it came to playing India, they were handed a 43-run defeat. Thereafter, in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2015, it was the Men in Blue who dominated proceedings. In the 2019 edition, India have played three matches so far. While they have won two, one was cancelled due to rain. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played four matches and lost two and won one. It will be interesting to see as to who comes up on top at the end of Sunday's encounter at Old Trafford. Will Kohli's boys continue the unbeaten streak or will Sarfaraz do what no Pakistan captain has managed so far in World Cup history.