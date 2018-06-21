World Cup: Should Diego Costa have been sent off against Iran?

Diego Costa scored the winner for Spain versus Iran, but should the striker even have been on the pitch?

Earlier in the match, the Atletico Madrid striker had allegedly stamped on Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand. The keeper had fallen to the ground, clutching his foot but the referee waved play on and did not give a foul.

Video replays clearly show the Spaniard stamping on his opponent's foot but as it transpired, the incident was overlooked. Costa went on to score the only goal of the game to give Spain all 3 points.