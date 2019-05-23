World Cup: Virat and Co hit the nets at the Oval

The Indian team had touched down in the country on Wednesday and got down to business straight away.

Led by inspirational skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team sweat it out in the nets during the first training session for the ‘Men in Blue’ at the iconic Oval Stadium in London on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the image of the iconic venue on social media and the post read: “#TeamIndia all set for the first training session for #CWC19”.

We're here at The Oval for our very first training session for the #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8LXifLV70S — BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2019 Before the members of the Indian team went into their practice gears, they were in smart suits posing for a photograph after their arrival in London. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted the pic on twitter where the whole team posed for a welcome pic. Touchdown London CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Ll23zqKs63 May 22, 2019 The two-time world champions play their first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on Saturday and will then face Bangladesh in their second practice match on Tuesday.