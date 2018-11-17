World T20: Devika Vaidya replaces injured Pooja Vastrakar

Pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World T20.

The 19-year-old, who "sustained a knee injury during a warm-up match against West Indies ahead of the tournament, has been replaced by spinner Devika Vaidya," according to the ICC.

ICC's event technical committee, comprising of Geoff Allardice, Chris Tetley, Mel Jones, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Jennifer Nero and Roland Holder, has approved of her replacement.

Vaidya is expected to join the squad in time for the upcoming semi-finals to be played in Antigua on November 22.

In the interim, India will play their final group fixture against Australia in Guyana later today to decide the group topper.