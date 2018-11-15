World T20: Indian eves aim to book last four spot

India women's team would be aiming to sweep their third group match to enter the last four spot of the ongoing first stand-alone International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Twenty-20.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won both of their two matches - New Zealand by 34 runs in the opening fixture, and Pakistan by 7 wickets in the second game.

With a power-packed back to back performances, Kaur became the first Indian to hit a ton in the format with a swashbuckling 103 runs in just 51 balls. The Indian skipper also stitched a sensational 134-run partnership with batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who smashed her individual 59 runs in the opener.

Meanwhile, former skipper Mithali Raj with 56 runs took charge against Pakistan to lead the team past the moderate target of 134 runs set by the neighbours in their second fixture. Assisting with the ball, the spin duo of D Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav combined to restrict the opponents in the first two games. Both Hemalatha and Poonam picked three each wicket against New Zealand, while collected another two each wicket against Pakistan. On the other hand, Ireland are left in a desperate situation after losing their first two games against Australia and Pakistan. The Irish side's batting order flattered against Australia as none of its players could even reach the 30-run mark, however, Kim Garth was the only who make 24 runs. Meanwhile, in their second game against Pakistan, only Clare Shillington (27) and Isobel Joyce (30) could account runs for their side. Ireland's bowling unit too failed to make a difference against their opponents. Although Lucy O'Reilly picked 3 Pakistani wickets, it couldn't stop Pakistan from clinching a 38-run victory. If the Irish side continues with similar performance, it could help India clinch their third match. Currently, India sits at the second place with four points behind Australia who have won six points and already claimed a place in the semifinals. India will face Ireland in their last group match later today. If India emerges victorious against the bottom-placed side, they will too book their seat in the last four. Following are the squads for both the sides: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Tanya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav Ireland: Laura Delany (C), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy O'Reilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron (wk), Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell.