Worst starts to a Test and what history suggests

When KL Rahul was caught behind in the very first delivery of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka off the bowling of Suranga Lakmal on Thursday, it was the 31st instance of a batsman being dismissed off the very first delivery of the match.

Indians out first ball of a Test:

S Gavaskar (thrice) 1974. '83, '87

Sudhir Naik 1974

WV Raman 1990

SS Das 2002

W Jaffer 2007

Lanka won the toss on a green top at Eden Gardens in Kolkata under cloud cover and asked India to take first strike and only 11.5 overs later, India were tottering at 17/3 when bad light brought an early end to the first day's play. Definitely, not the start India and skipper Virat Kohli would have hoped for as they eye the ninth consecutive Test series victory. So, what has happened in the past when teams got off on the wrong foot? Here we look at four other instances when a team had a horrendous start in the history of Test cricket. West Indies vs India, 3rd Test, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 2nd to 5th May, 2002 India had won the previous Test by a margin of 37 runs, which was their first Test victory in the West Indies in 26 years. In the third Test, West Indies won the toss and elected to field. India got off to the worst possible start when opener Shiv Sunder Das was bowled by Mervyn Dillon off the very first delivery. The pitch was conducive for fast bowling and Dillon and Cameron Cuffy made life difficult for the Indian batsmen. In those days, India were heavily dependent on Sachin Tendulkar to steer them out of trouble. However, in this match he was dismissed for a duck, caught behind by Ridley Jacobs off the bowling of Pedro Collins. West Indies had opted for a four-pronged pace attack and there was no respite for India. Only four Indian batsmen reached double figures with Sourav Ganguly the top scorer with a well-made 48 before he was caught Dillon off the bowling of Adam Sanford. India capitulated for 102 in just 33.4 overs. The pace bowlers took all 10 wickets to fall. West Indies responded by scoring 394 all out in their first innings and India lost the match by 10 wickets. South Africa vs India, 1st Test, Super Sport Park, Centurion, 16th to 20th December 2010 In those days India did not have a pace attack capable of generating extreme pace and having the ability to take advantage of helpful overhead conditions. To make matters worse, Zaheer Khan was not fit enough to play and India lost the toss. Graeme Smith won the toss and India had to face Dale Steyn and company on a difficult pitch. Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a duck by Dale Steyn with Amla taking a good catch. Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar tried their best but the sustained hostility of Steyn and Morne Morkel who were well backed up by Jacques Kallis proved too much for the Indian batting. Once again only four Indian batsmen reached double figures. Tendulkar led the way with a quick 36 off just 34 balls studded with eight fours. Dhoni buckled down for 33, while Harbhajan Singh swung his bat merrily for a breezy 27 off just 25 balls. Dale Steyn was at the peak of his powers and Morkel bowled out of his skin to dismiss India for 136 in just 38.4 overs. Steyn and Morkel took three and five wickets respectively with Kallis chipping in with one while the other wicket fell to a run out. South Africa put the issue beyond doubt by scoring 620/4 declared in their first innings and won by an innings and 25 runs. England vs Australia, 4th Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 6th to 8th August 2015 England were leading the series 2-1 and the series was still in the balance. They won the toss and inserted Australia in extremely difficult conditions to bat. Australia have always been considered vulnerable in conditions were the ball swings prodigiously and where they just can’t hit through the line. James Anderson was missing from this Test but Stuart Broad stepped up to the plate in his senior partner’s absence. Broad struck twice in his very first over and Australia were on a slippery slope. Stuart bowled unchanged for the entire duration of the Australian innings from one end as the batsmen had no answer to the prodigious seam and swing. He took a career best 8/15 and only two batsmen reached double figures. Mitchell Johnson was the top scorer with 13. The highest partnership for the entire innings was a measly 13 and Australia were skittled out for 60 in just 18.3 overs. This was Australia’s second lowest and the 10th lowest total in the first innings of a match in the history of Test cricket. This was the shortest first innings total in terms of balls faced in the 138-year history of Tests. This was the fifth best bowling figures in the first innings of a Test match and the second best in the first innings by a fast bowler. England consolidated their advantage by scoring 391/9 declared and then bundled out Australia for 253 to win by an innings and 78 runs. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 12th to 15th November 2016 South Africa have always had a good pace attack capable of succeeding any where in the world. In this match they were missing Steyn and Morne Morkel but Vernon Philander, Kyle Abbott and Kagiso Rabada made life miserable for the Aussies. Australia were reeling at 8/4 and there was no way to stem the rot. The conditions were a fast bowler’s dream and the Australian batsmen fell like nine-pins. Steve Smith played a lone hand and remained unbeaten on 48. As many as eight Australian batsmen were out caught and other than Smith only Joe Mennie reached double figures with 10. Philander took five wickets and Abbott three while Rabada took just one. This was one of the finest displays of fast bowling on Australian soil. Australia were bowled out for 85 in 32.5 overs and never recovered. South Africa replied with 326 and bowled out the hosts for 161 in their second innings to win by an innings and 80 runs. They took a 2-0 lead in the 3 Test series and this was their third successive Test series win away from home against Australia. A Test match has been given that particular name because it is the ultimate test of a cricketer’s ability. Even though there is time and scope to recover from a poor start in Tests, sometimes the opposition inflict such damage in the initial few moments of the match that a batting team finds itself in such strife that it is always playing catch up for the rest of the match. Sometimes, it is such a body blow that the team never recovers from the poor start. However in the Kolkata Test, the hosts can still recover but need to bat with application on Friday to avoid going down 1-0 in the series and giving Lanka a taste of their first Test victory on Indian soil.