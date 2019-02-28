Wriddhiman Saha makes a smashing comeback with 62-ball knock of 129

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who has battled injuries in the past two years, made a smashing comeback with a 62-ball knock of 129 runs for Bengal against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday.

This is Saha's second century of his T20 career. His first hundred had come way back in 2014 during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Saha opened the batting for Bengal and managed to strike sixteen fours and four sixes to allow the team to post a score of 234 for 6. The team got further boost by Vivek Singh's 18 ball knock of 49 runs.

Consequently, Bengal registered a convincing 107 run victory over Arunachal Pradesh. In other matches, Mumbai suffered their first loss against Railways in the tournament. Chasing 176 runs, Mumbai were bowled out for 118 losing the match by 57 runs. Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, the star trio of Mumbai failed to get the team off to a good start. Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar’s cameo helped the team to win the match against Chhattisgarh. Karnataka were set a target of 172 by Chhattisgarh. Karnataka needed 62 off 30 balls, Vinay Kumar smashed a 14-ball 34 courtesy four sixes allowing his team to register a win.