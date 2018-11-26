WWT20 Controversy: CoA to summon Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj?

Image Courtesy: @BCCIWomen

With dust over the controversial decision to drop Mithali Raj refusing to settle down, there are reports emerging that the Committee of Administrators is likely to summon Indian women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and ODI skipper Mithali Raj, following the latter's omission from the Playing XI in the World T20 semi-final against England.

India eves suffered a humiliating loss in the WWT20 semis, losing their last 7 wickets for just 23 runs and according to a top BCCI official, Mithali might put across her viewpoint in writing to GM, Cricket Operations Saba Karim, who is also in charge of women's cricket.

"It is understood that a meeting will be held soon here and CoA is likely to speak separately to Harmanpreet, Mithali, Ramesh (coach Ramesh Powar), manager Trupti Bhattacharya and tour selector Sudha Shah to understand what led to Mithali's omission," reports quote a senior BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity.

Apparently, CoA chief Vinod Rai is unhappy that players' agents are making unsavoury comments about team selection.

Recently Mithali's manager had lashed out at skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, calling her a "manipulative, lying, immature, undeserving captain" and further went on to say that the women's team believed in "politics not sport".

"The comments made by people who appear to be associated with the Indian women's team have been viewed with concern. Such statements made in the media are totally uncalled for," Rai told PTI on Sunday.

"The BCCI has a hierarchy of officials specifically dedicated to the redressal of genuine grievances of players," said Rai.

"This is the appropriate mechanism that should be utilised. Issues that have been the cause for the performance of the Indian women's team will be appropriately addressed," Rai said.

Rai also urged members associated with the Indian women's cricket team to maintain restraint and not wash dirty laundry in public

"All players, the team management and persons associated with them must maintain decorum and follow the proper protocol," Rai said.