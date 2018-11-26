WWT20 selection controversy: Mithali, Harmanpreet meet top BCCI officials

Image Courtesy: @BCCIWomen

New Delhi: The selection fiasco in the Women's World T20I semi-final has eventually reached the doors of the BCCI administration with Mithali Raj, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur along with team manager Trupti Bhattacharya on Monday calling on board CEO Rahul Johri.

According to sources, the two players also met other top BCCI officials and shared their views on the selection call that sparked a controversy after the team's humiliating 8-wicket loss to England, and crashing out of the tournament in the process.

Significantly, an in-form Mithali was left out of the playing XI in the crucial ICC World T20 semi-final clash against England. Moreover, Harmanpreet later justified the decision and had maintained that she had "no regrets". Reportedly, the senior players also met GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and it is expected that Johri and Karim will present a detailed report to the CoA on the entire saga. Meanwhile, the women's coach Ramesh Powar is also expected to call on Johri and Karim soon. Powar's contract as interim coach expires on November 30 and after the recent selection drama, it seems highly unlikely that the former India off-spinner's contract will be extended. However, Powar will be able to throw his hat into the ring, once the BCCI advertises for the post.