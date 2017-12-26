Year-ender 2017: Team India`s best calendar year ever!

Team India had a fabulous year across all formats in 2017. Across all the three formats and irrespective of home, away or neutral venues, Virat Kohli and his men have steamrolled the opposition.

In fact, without giving in to hyperbole the year 2017 can be considered India's best calendar year ever in cricket. So, can this team be considered India's best ever? The table below gives the performance of the Indian team across formats in the calendar year in 2017.

Team Opponent Venue Format Result India England Home ODI India won 2-1 India England Home T20I India won 2-1 India Bangladesh Home Test India won 1-0 India Australia Home Test India won 2-1 India Various countries Neutral ODI India lost to Pakistan in Final India West Indies Away ODI India won 3-1 India West Indies Away T20I WI won 1-0 India Sri Lanka Away Test India won 3-0 India Sri Lanka Away ODI India won 5-0 India Sri Lanka Away T20I India won 1-0 India Australia Home ODI India won 4-1 India Australia Home T20I Series tied 1-1 India New Zealand Home ODI India won 2-1 India New Zealand Home T20I India won 2-1 India Sri Lanka Home Test India won 1-0 India Sri Lanka Home ODI India won 2-1

At the conclusion of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, India had played 16 series in 2017. Out of which they won 13, tied one and lost just two series. Out of the two series that they lost, one was a one match T20I series against West Indies and another was the Champions Trophy, where they lost in the final to Pakistan.

So, they lost just one series which had a minimum of two matches. India contested 50 matches across formats in the entire year and won 34, lost 12 and drew three with one ending in a no result.

That is a stupendous performance even by the toughest of yardsticks and shows just how dominant India have been in 2017. India's 34 victories across formats in 2017 is their most ever in a calendar year.

In 2015, India toured Sri Lanka for a three Test series and lost the first Test at Galle. However, they bounced back to win the next two Tests in style to clinch the series 2-1. They won the next eight Test series and have now equaled Australia's record of winning nine consecutive Test series.

So, this team is all set to create history and take pole position in the record books if they beat South Africa in the three-match Test series next month.

ODIs as a format leads to more unpredictable results but even here India have been in impregnable form. They lost to Australia 4-1 in a bilateral series Down Under in January 2016.

Since then they have won eight consecutive bilateral series in ODIs, which is the second best winning streak in the history of ODIs behind the West Indies team of the late 1970s and early 1980s who won 14 consecutive bilateral ODI series.

It is often said that the fortunes of a team mirrors that of it's captain. Virat Kohli has led from the front and has had an absolutely brilliant year with the bat across formats.

As many as five Indian batsmen scored more than 1000 runs across formats in 2017 which shows just how good they were in 2017. Other than Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, all of them averaged in excess of 50.

The table below gives the batting stats of the top Indian batsmen across formats in 2017.

All stats are valid till the conclusion of the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka. Kohli has scored 2818 runs which is 745 runs more than Hashim Amla who is in second position.

Player Matches Runs Batt Ave 100s V Kohli 46 2818 68.73 11 S Dhawan 33 1637 49.6 5 R Sharma 29 1631 65.24 7 C Pujara 11 1140 67.05 4 A Rahane 23 1140 40.71 2

Kohli's 2818 runs in 2017 were the second most in a calendar year ever, just 15 short of Ricky Ponting's 2833 in 2005. Kohli scored 11 centuries in 2017 which is just one short of the overall record of 12 centuries in a calendar year by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli scored his 2818 runs in 2017 in six innings fewer than Ponting and if he had not opted out of the limited overs series against Sri Lanka due to his impending marriage, could have scored 3000 runs in a calendar year across formats and set a record that would test the mettle of any batsman in the future.

No matter, how many runs the batsmen put on the board, a game of cricket can only be won if the bowlers take 20 wickets.

India's bowlers also had a dream run in Tests in 2017 with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in second and third positions in the wicket-takers list in Tests among all Test bowlers in 2017.

The table below gives the list of top wicket-takers in Tests in 2017. All stats are valid till the end of the 3rd Test between Australia and England.

Player M Wkts Bowl Ave Bowl S/R N Lyon 10 60 22.91 50.6 R Ashwin 11 56 27.58 59.3 R Jadeja 10 54 23.05 56.5 K Rabada 10 54 20.96 38.5 R Herath 11 52 27.53 53.6

Jasprit Bumrah has had a great initiation in international cricket since in debut in Australia in January 2016. He has taken 96 wickets since then and even though he hasn't yet made his debut in Tests, he is in 12th position in the all-time wicket takers list since January 2016 which shows just how prolific wicket taker he has been.

He has been selected in the Indian team for the Test series against South Africa and if he makes the playing XI could have a long career in the Test format as well.

The Indian team has been in sublime form over the last two and a half years and will be touring South Africa, England and Australia in 2018 for Tests.

If this Indian team can acquit themselves well in overseas conditions and register their first Test series wins in either South Africa or Australia, they will go down in history as India's greatest ever team.

The author tweets @ravivenkat007