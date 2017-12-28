Year-ender 2017: Top 10 flops in Indian cricket

Anil Kumble



He is arguably India's greatest bowler and an all-time great. Kumble was a greater Test match-winner than even Sachin Tendulkar at his time. He was a good cricket administrator also.



His Team India coaching career got off to a good start as we won a many series under him. But it all fell apart by the end of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.



There were allegations that Kumble was too tough and harsh on the players and many had even written to the BCCI complaining about him.

But his reported tiff with captain Virat Kohli was ominous and then we crashed with arch-nemesis Pakistan in the CT final and Kumble simply had to go.

Yuvraj Singh



A great fighter, Yuvraj was the star of the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups. He fought back admirably against cancer and came back with a bang.



But all good things come to an end. Yuvi failed the YoYo fitness test coming near the bottom of the pool of cricketers who took it and his international careers looks to be coming to an end.



The BCCI has a notorious habit of not giving honourable farewells to our cricketers and they just fade away slowly. Yuvi looks to be going that path.



But still, we will be able to watch Yuvi's clean hitting in the IPL, for what one hopes for many years. He is still 36.





Suresh Raina



Like Yuvi he was a great Test hope but faded there. One thought he would have a full ODI career but that was not to be either.



Finally one thought that the Number 1 IPL run getter would be around in international T20s for many more years, but even that didn't happen.



Like Yuvi, he also flunked the YoYo test initally before clearning it just a few days ago. However, Raina failed to find a place in the Indian team for the South Africa.



Technically this 31-year-old could still play for another five-six years for IPL and will target 5000 career IPL runs in IPL 2018.





Irfan Pathan



Who let Irfan Pathan down? That's the biggest question and the BCCI must take the blame for letting a player like Irfan fade away. Irfan was a great talent who used to get top batsmen at the beginning of the innings with great regularity.



He took a 5-wicket haul with a 29 not out in the very last ODI he played but was never picked up after that.



But he at least had a full IPL career from 2008-2014. But even that's gone. Ignored in the IPL auction, he was later picked up by Gujarat Lions but played just one match for zero wickets.





Yusuf Pathan



Another talent like brother Irfan who simply withered away. One still remembers his century laden with 8 sixes and 8 fours in 2011 Centurion ODI but he never recreated that magic for Team India ever again.



He had a match-winning knock in the first IPL final in 2008 and thereafter was a regular at that tournament. But in IPL 2017 he played a good 15 matches and scored just 143 runs at an average close to 18.





Karun Nair



How can you drop a player who has just scored a Test triple century? This baffling decision was taken by the team management and may just have wrecked Nair's confidence, who knows?



Nair ended 2016 on an absolute high but 2017 saw him being dropped from the team and when he finally came back, he made 54 runs in 3 matches at an average of 13.5 and wasn't picked for the rest of the year.

Ajinkya Rahane



Rahane performs just well enough in ODIs not to be retired, but not good enough to be retained permanently. He's great in foreign Tests but curiously goes into his shell in home Tests.



In 8 home Tests in 2017, he averaged just 25 and his Sri Lanka batting scores were: 4, 0, 2, 1 and 10.

Stuart Binny



Another great all-rounder hope, Binny didn't play a single international match in 2017 (his last T20 was in August 2016). Binny played 11 matches in IPL 2017, but made just 78 runs at an average of 15.6 at a strike rate that would struggle even in ODIs nowadays. Took just 4 wickets in the season too!

Dhawal Kulkarni



In 2016 Dhawal made his international T20 debut and also played in the ODI series with Zimbabwe. He was the fourth highest wicket getter in IPL 2016. That showed some promise.



But for him IPL 2017 was a washout and he didn't get an international recall either.

Chris Gayle



OK, this one's a West Indian, but he's very much part of the Indian IPL.



Gayle's top 3 IPL season batting averages are 67.6, 61.1 and 59. His top 3 IPL batting strike rates are 183.1, 160.7 and 158.7.



That way IPL 2017 was one of Gayle's worst where he averaged just 22.2 at a low strike rate of 122.7 with just one fifty. Royal Challengers Bangalore fans were left sorely disappointed.





Also Read:

Year-ender 2017: Team India's best calendar year ever!

Year-ender 2017: Top 10 hit Indian cricketers

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device