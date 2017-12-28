Year-ender 2017: Top 10 hit Indian cricketers

Virat Kohli

Every year is the year of Kohli and it's almost become a cliche. Captain courageous, we won every Test and ODI series we played this year. In Tests Kohli averaged 75.6 with three double centuries. In ODIs he averaged 76.8 with six centuries. Superman anyone?



On a personal front he got married too and all his trolls can now lay off those 'girlfriend Anushka' jokes as he's finally settled down.



Read: Kohli ka 1 2 ka 4 aur 4 2 ka 1

Rohit Sharma



The butt of jokes since 2012, he keeps getting back at his critics with greater and greater ferocity. Rohit lifted his third IPL title for Mumbai Indians totally overshadowing former MI icon Sachin Tendulkar and going past two IPL titles each by MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) and Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders).



He celebrated getting international captaincy in style. He recorded an unprecedented third ODI double century and we beat Sri Lanka 2-1.



It got even better. Rohit then hit the joint-fastest international T20 centuries ever as India thrashed the Lankans 3-0 at the end of the year.



Read: Time to put Rohit Sharma's photo on the Rs 200 note!





Mithali Raj



Mithali became the first woman in ODI cricket to go past 6000 runs. 2017 was a great year for her where she made 783 runs. She also scored more than 400 runs in the Women's World Cup and as captain took her team to the final where we had heartbreak and lost narrowly.



But she did lead her team to victory in the Quadrangular Series and we defeated South Africa in the final.



Read: Can Mithali emulate Kapil at Lord's on July 23?





Ravi Shastri



Always in the news as an on and off field cricketer and commentator, Shastri finally got the post he so much coveted: Team India's head coach.



He had beginners luck when Team India scored a perfect 9-0 (Test, ODI and T20) win with Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.



Read: Coach Shastri gets his bragging rights





Cheteshwar Pujara



In and out of the team, Pujara finally made a great comeback and this time one hopes it's for good. He scored 1140 Test runs (the highest of 2017 before the fourth Ashes Test) at an average of 67 and a double century.



A total of four centuries and five fifties, this was one of Pujara's most consistent years.

Hardik Pandya



The greatest all-round sensation since Kapil Dev, he took 31 ODI wickets and made 557 runs in 2017. He aims for at least one wicket, one six and one catch in every match.



Pandya made 76 runs off 43 balls studded with six sixes in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. He had a Test century too, hitting 108 off 96 with seven sixes in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep Yadav



Chetan Sharma took an ODI hat-trick in the 1987 World Cup and Kapil Dev emulated him in the winning 1990-91 Asia Cup final.



Then we had a drought for 26 years, which was broken by Kuldeep Yadav when he sent Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in three successive balls.



Thanks to Kuldeep's heroics, we won the match by 50 runs and later went on the win the home series with Australia 4-1.





Yuzvendra Chahal



Chahal became one of the only two bowlers in the history of international T20s to take 6 wickets in an innings when he sunk England at Chinnaswamy Stadium at the beginning of the year. 2017's most T20 wickets were in the name of Chahal (23) as were our top three bowling performances: 6-25, 4-23 and 4-52.



Chahal also picked up 21 ODI wickets in the year. Not bad for a former junior national chess champion!



Now you know why Kuldeep and Chahal were picked ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin and Sir Ravindra Jadeja for the South African ODI tour.





MS Dhoni



There have been some whispers about Dhoni's place in the team but the former India skipper put that to rest with him beating youngsters in the dreaded YoYo fitness test.



Dhoni scored an ODI knock of 134 off 122 with England at the beginning of the year and saved India from the blushes by preventing its lowest ever ODI score with Sri Lanka at the end of the year.



In between he played his 300th ODI and effected his 100th stumping. He also now has the most international not-outs ever. And predictably he ended the international year for India by hitting a match-winning four against Sri Lanka as India completed a clean sweep 3-0.



Read: MSD'S 300th ODI: Emperor Dhoni enters record breaking epoch





The Spin Twins



They may have been rested with great regularity but you just can't keep India's spin twins down. Ravichandran Ashwin took 56 Test wickets in 2017 as Sir Ravindra Jadeja took 54. Jadeja also hit four Test fifties.



Of course many other Indian cricketers did well too. Shikhar Dhawan hit 960 runs in ODIs and 550 in Tests. Jasprit Bumrah picked up 39 ODI wickets.

Bonus



The farewell of Ashish Nehra



Nehra is the only player to have debuted in the last millennium and it's a miracle how he's been around for such a long time. The T20 game revived this olden goldie but he finally decided to call it a day on his own terms.



Read: Ashish Nehra: Is this his final retirement?



