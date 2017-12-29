Year-ender 2017: Top Sporting Controversies

Kohli versus Kumble



This was the biggest coaching controversy since the days of Dada Sourav Ganguly versus the tough Aussie Greg Chappell. When Anil Kumble was appointed to coach Team India, most thought that he would enter a golden age with captain Virat Kohli.

That indeed did happen as we continued winning series with great regularity. But the tensions simmered and soon came to the top.

Kumble was criticized for his headmaster type approach treating cricket players like school kids. Many players did complain to the management.

But when Kohli expressed his displeasure, Kumble's days were numbered. The only sad part was that it all ended with a humiliating defeat at the hands of arch nemesis Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Source: SIFY

Source Author: Sunil Rajguru

Image Courtesy: BCCI, AP, AFP





​

Paes axed from Davis Cup

Tennis legend has been around for donkeys years. He has also been having a love hate relationship with fellow player Mahesh Bhupathi for ages. But it all came to a head again in 2017.

Non-playing captain Bhupathi axed Paes in a doubles match with Uzbekistan in the Davis Cup. Paes was furious and said that Bhupathi didn’t even call him and inform him about the decision.

The Indians versus the Aussies



Indo-Aussie cricket encounters used to be really torrid affairs once upon a time but they mellowed down off late but flared up once again in 2017.

When Steve Smith was out he beckoned to the dressing room on whether he should take the DRS.

That's against the spirit of the DRS because you have to take an on-field call and can't consult the coach. Kohli cried foul and that became a controversy.

After that Kohli had a shoulder injury, Glenn Maxwell mocked him while fielding at the boundary! Finally irate fans threw stones at the Australian team bus in Guwahati.

A really bad off the field time for the Aussies. But on the field it was no great either. They managed to tie the T20 series 1-1, but lost the Test series 1-2 and got thrashed in the ODIs 1-4.

​Hockey coach Oltmans sacked

Indian hockey continues to be in the doldrums. Dutchman Paul Van Ass exiting his coaching job amid great controversy in 2015 and now his replacement Roelant Oltmans was sacked for lack of results.

While team hockey does score victories here and there, we are still nowhere when it comes to winning the World Cup and Olympics, we are still nowhere.

Lodha Committee blues



Ever since the Lodha committee was appointed by the Supreme Court, it seems a cat has been set among the pigeons in Indian cricket. At the beginning of the year, Anurag Thakur was removed as BCCI President.



After a few months, Ramachandra Guha also quit as administrator citing personal reasons but making a lot of innuendos about how cricket was run in the country.

​Gurmehar versus Sehwag

Daughter of a martyr Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) Tweeted a photo of herself holding the placard… Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him. While that got the goat of many defence personnel, it also did not go down well with many sports persons and they Tweeted in protest one by one…

"Bat me hai Dum !#BharatJaisiJagahNahi," Sehwag tweeted.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also jumped in and attacked journalists too…

"Madam ji Kabhi desh ke liye bhi bol liya kro ek bar bolo #hindustanjindabad#"

​Sushil gets walkovers

In Olympic wrestling Sushil Kumar a silver and a bronze. He has golds in the World Championships in the Commonwealth Games. So it goes without saying that he was a favourite in the national championships of 2017.

But he got a walkover in the quarter finals. Then in the semis too! And finally it became a hat-trick of walkovers when his opponent in the final too opted out! Some celebrities asked him to turn down the gold, but Sushil accepted it saying that this was 'respect' for a senior!

​Sri Lanka versus India

When India visited Sri Lanka they just blew them away, winning 9 international matches on the trot. When they came to India they were more competitive, but there were more controversies.

In the first Test at Kolkata Dinesh Chandimal in the dressing room kept gesticulating against light conditions in the dying moments of the match and escaped with a draw. In the final Test at Delhi there were multiple protests against pollution.

Somebody was vomiting and others were wearing anti-pollution masks and play kept getting disrupted. Kohli missed a triple century there for the asking thanks to the break in rhythm due to all this.

The Lankans escaped with a draw and still lost the Test and ODI series.

​Other Twitter controversies



Twitter continued to be a medium for controversies in 2017. When commentator Sanjay Manjrekar criticized West Indian Kieron Pollard in an IPL match he replied... "@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea"

When woman’s cricket India captain Mithali Raj posted an image along with her friends she got trolled for 'indecent dressing', but she stood her ground and replied…

"I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I'm on d ground inaugurating a cricket academy."

When the women's cricket team did well in the World Cup, celebrity Shobhaa De found a chance to criticize the men's team… "Oh Lord! Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue."

But maybe that was nothing compared to what Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor Tweeted… "Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO"