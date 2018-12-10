You can't miss this tongue-in-cheek comment by Ravi Shastri

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday expressed his anxiety with a tongue-in-cheek comment during a television interview, which exhibited all the traits that are uniquely Shastri.

When asked about the emotions he went through during the final day of the Test match against Australia, which India won by 31 runs, Shastri in Hindi refereed to the resilience of his testicular fortitude, but added that this particular resilience was indeed tested.

"I just said in Hindi just a little while ago bilkul chhorenge nahi, lekin thodi der ke liye vaha par g*** muh me tha," Shastri said.

To this, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reacted, "Well that's alright." Shastri's comment garnered mixed reactions from Twitter users, one tweet read, "Ravi Shastri has surpassed himself." Another user included the head coach's comments in the top highlights of the Test match, "Highlights of the first #AUSvIND test : 1. @cheteshwar1 Pujara's 123 runs 2. @imVkohli dance moves 3. @RishabPant777 sledging @patcummins30 4. Ravi Shastri's "G*** MUH ME THA" comment." "Ravi Shastri is really drinking or smoking some good stuff there...am jealous! I mean this is way better than calling present Indian team best ever!" said another post on the micro-blogging site. "One win and all of a sudden Ravi Shastri has gone from villain to legend LOL," a user wrote. India, with a lead of 1-0 in the four match series, will lock horns with Australia in their second Test from December 14-18 at Perth.