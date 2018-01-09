Yusuf Pathan suspended by BCCI after failing dope test

India discard Yusuf Pathan has tested positive for a banned substance, following which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed the state association Baroda not to pick the former India international for the recently concluded Ranji Trophy.

According to reports, Yusuf, tested positive for a banned substance called Terbutaline during the Ranji Trophy tournament last year.

Reports said that Yusuf who has played just one game for Baroda in the last season "consumed a medicine named Brozeet which has Terbutaline in it. While Terbutaline is a banned substance, a player is allowed to take it if he has taken prior permission, neither Pathan nor the team doctor took prior permission."

After Yusuf tested positive, BCCI asked Baroda not to pick the 2011 World Cup winning player for the rest of the tournament.

"Mr. Yusuf Pathan has been suspended for a doping violation. Mr Pathan had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," a statement from the BCCI read.

"Mr. Pathan had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during a domestic T-20 competition on 16th March 2017 in New Delhi. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

"On 27th October 2017, Mr. Pathan was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Mr Pathan responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV and asserting that it was caused by his ingestion of a medication containing Terbutaline that had been mistakenly given to him instead of the medication prescribed for him, which did not contain any prohibited substance.

The BCCI is satisfied with Mr Pathan's explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan's explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results."

Soon after the board put out the statement, Yusuf thanked the BCCI for letting him plead his case.

"I wish to thank the @BCCI for allowing me to plead my case in a fair and reasonable manner," Yusuf tweeted.

"I wish to thank the @BCCI for allowing me to plead my case in a fair and reasonable manner."

During the 2012 IPL season, Delhi bowler Praddep Sangwan tested positive for a banned substance and was handed an 18-month ban. Yusuf is the second player after Sangwan to fail a dope test.

This comes at a time when the BCCI is under pressure from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) who wants to test the Indian cricketers.

However, the Indian board has made it clear that it will not come under NADA's wing and that it has its own anti-doping policies. The BCCI had told NADA it was not a national sports federation, but an autonomous sports organisation, affiliated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and was required to operate within the rules and regulations set by it.

Earlier, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the BCCI should have trusted the NADA, just like every other sports body in the country did.

Rathore was responding to BCCI's statement that read the cricket board was not subjected to the jurisdiction of NADA and thus, "cannot conduct dope tests on Indian cricketers."

"When all the sports bodies of the country trust our national anti-doping agency, the cricketers can also do that. However, we leave it to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), it is their prerogative. When ICC is a member of the world body, then they have to abide by the doping standards," Rathore said.

"It is up to WADA to ensure that they get dope tested," he added.

The Athens Olympics silver medallist further said that the dope-testing could be sorted out and the ministry had no issues with it specifically as they have many more sports to take care of. Rathore also remarked that when doping happens, sports fans are cheated and every sports body should make sure that no cheating happens.

