yuvraj singh announces retirement from international cricket

India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement in a media interaction in Mumbai on Monday, bringing the curtains down on his celebrated career.
Yuvraj is likely to pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.
Yuvi last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20I in 2017.
Yuvraj Singh: After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward pic.twitter.com/NI2hO08NfM— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019