Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from international cricket

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 10, 2019 13:56 hrs
yuvraj singh announces retirement from international cricket

India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement in a media interaction in Mumbai on Monday, bringing the curtains down on his celebrated career.

Yuvraj is likely to pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

Yuvi last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20I in 2017.


