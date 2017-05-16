Yuvraj to prove fitness, Nehra out for rest of IPL season

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody on Tuesday announced that left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season.

"Ashish Nehra won't be fit for the remainder of the tournament," Moody said ahead of their IPL eliminator encounter with Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Moody also said that Yuvraj Singh, who sustained a finger injury during SRH's match against Mumbai Indians, will be confirmed only after the southpaw undergoes a fitness test on Tuesday. "Yuvraj will be undergoing a fitness test this evening. We will be giving him obviously the opportunity to prove his fitness," he said. Nehra was forced off the field with a hamstring strain during SRH's league match against Rising Pune Supergiant on May 6 which the Sunrisers went on to lose by 12 runs. Nehra, who has been key for SRH in the death overs, has been injury-prone for many years now. The 38-year-old featured in only 8 of the 17 of their matches last season, while this season he has played just 6 out of the 14.