Google rolls out feed for Indian users in Android & iOS

Aiming to enhance the search experience, Google today announced the launch of the new feed in the Google app for Android and iOS.

This update will help you better tune the flow of news and information from the web to your phone, enabling you to dig deeper on topics you're passionate about. You can access the new feed by updating and launching the Google app on your phone.

The feed will enable you to see cards containing the very latest sports highlights, top news, engaging videos, new music, stories about your hobbies and more, and will be available in English and Hindi.

The new feed will now enable you to follow topics right from Search results, helping you to keep up with exactly what you care about. In your mobile search results, you will now see a new "Follow" button. From movies, sports teams, favorite bands or music artists, famous people, and more, a quick tap on this button will allow you to start receiving updates and stories from the selected topic. Should you choose, you can also unfollow a topic or interest - simply tap a given card in your feed and unfollow, or visit your Google app settings to remove it from your feed. The new feed will not only be based on a user's interaction with Google, but will also factor trending topics in their chosen areas from around the world. For example, if you're a photography enthusiast but just casually interested in fitness, your feed will reflect stories in your feed accordingly. As your world and interests change, your feed will continue to evolve based on how you engage with it, surfacing various topics that represent your interests. Google has made it easier than ever to stay in the know about exactly the things users care about and see more content to inform, inspire and entertain. The Google feed will also include information from diverse perspectives and multiple viewpoints to deliver and a more holistic understanding about news, articles and topics in the feed, even if these are older stories that may still be relevant to a given topic. The feed will now enable you to spend less time and energy trying to keep up with your interests, and more time enjoying and cultivating them. Simply open the Google app and start building your personalized feed.