Prosecutors seek 12 years prison for Samsung heir for bribery

Seoul: South Korean prosecutors on Monday sought 12 years in prison for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, an heir apparent of Samsung Group, on bribery charges.

Special prosecutors said in the final court hearing that the case was a typical corruption offense based on cozy ties between politicians and businessmen, which severely damages the constitutional value, reports Xinhua news agency.

The prosecutors had been investigating a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.

The team of Park Young-soo, who was named independent counsel in November last year for the corruption case, demanded 12 years of imprisonment for Vice Chairman Lee, while asking 7 to 10 years in jail for four other former Samsung executives.

