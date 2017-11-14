  1. Sify.com
  4. SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached

SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached

Last Updated: Tue, Nov 14, 2017 09:31 hrs
Softbank

TOKYO: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday that it was considering investing in Uber Technologies Inc  but there was no final agreement at this stage.

"If conditions on share price and a minimum of shares are not satisfactory for the SoftBank Group side, there is a possibility the SoftBank Group may not make an investment," it said in a statement.

Uber said earlier this week that a planned deal with SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group was moving forward. The investment could be worth up to $10 billion, two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.




