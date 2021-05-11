Flipkart to ramp grocery ops for contactless doorstep delivery

Bengaluru: Domestic e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced strengthening of its grocery supply chain infrastructure to provide its customers safe and seamless access to ordering daily essentials through quick and contactless doorstep delivery. As part of the plan, Flipkart will add over 8 lakh square feet of space through five new fulfilment centres over the next three months. With this additional infrastructure, the marketplace will bring the ease of online grocery shopping to more users across Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad. This will also help Flipkart cater to over 73,000 grocery orders per day.

In the last month, the e-commerce company ramped up grocery fulfilment centre capacity across Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Patna. It currently serves close to 64,000 orders a day."During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means of making purchases. Customer safety is at the centre of the Flipkart group's efforts and our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of contactless delivery. We are also continuously engaging with brand and marketplace partners to ensure stock availability across the country," Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President - Grocery, Flipkart, said in a statement.Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across more than 200 categories -- ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages, confectionery, personal care, and much more.Last month, Flipkart also expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to six new cities -- Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad, and Pune -- to provide consumers access to order daily essentials such as fruits and vegetables and get delivery within 90 minutes.