Huawei to launch 'Watch GT Runner' on Nov 17

Beijing: Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced it will unveil a new smartwatch -- Huawei Watch GT Runner -- in China on November 17. The company has not detailed the Watch GT Runner's specifications yet but the posters it shared on Weibo reveal the smartwatch's circular design, with a button and what appears to be a crown on the right side.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner is aimed at professional runners and it will provide them the data about their pace and running performance index in addition to the distance covered and the heartbeats per minute, reports GSMArena.The Huawei Watch GT Runner will also come with a dual-frequency GPS, offering 135 per cent improved performance and eliminating the need for a smartphone to track workout routes.The Watch GT Runner is tipped to run Harmony OS.This month, the company launched its new smartwatch -- Huawei Watch Fit -- in the Indian market, at Rs 8,990.The smartwatch comes with several wrist strap colour options including sakura pink, isle blue, as well as graphite black.In terms of specifications, the smartwatch comes with a rounded rectangular face that features an 1.64-inch AMOLED HD display.