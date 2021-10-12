realme rolls out manufacturing AIOT products in India

New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Khy electronics to manufacture a diverse range of AIOT products and accessories including realme Watch 2 Pro, realme Buds Wireless, and realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick in India.

Khy electronics offers one stop solution for all kind of electronics products manufacturing like set Top Box, IoT Modules, AC Module, Wearable Products such as smart watch, health band, Neck and more.



With localisation and innovation at its core, realme will continue to expand the manufacturing ecosystem, support the 'Make in India' initiative and enhance employment opportunities.

"Our partnership with Khy Electronics will empower us to meet emerging requirements swiftly. India is a focus market for realme and our efforts are always targeted to prioritise consumer needs and equip them with trendsetting technologies. We will continue to cater to the Indian market with consistent collaboration with the ecosystem and make users future-ready," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India, Europe and Latin America said in a statement.

Under the 'Make in India' initiative, realme has generated employment for Indian people in the manufacturing facilities for products in the Indian market and aims to expand it further.

All realme smartphones sold in India are 100 per cent 'Made in India' and recently, in August, the brand also started exportation to Nepal.

More than 60-70 per cent of realme smartphone supplies, like screens, batteries, and internal structures, are currently purchased and manufactured in India. realme is also encouraging more of its suppliers and partners to open local factories in India and contribute more to our country's economy.

With realme's AIOT product lines, realme in the past has teamed up with Bhagwati Products Limited and Videotex International Pvt. Ltd. as OEM partners to start local manufacture of realme Smart TV 32, 43, and 55 inches, respectively.