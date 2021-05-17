1 in 2 manufacturers facing lack of skilled workers: Survey

Organisational complexity, integration and process reengineering are the most prevalent challenges for executing smart manufacturing initiatives.

New Delhi: More than 1 in 2 manufacturers around the world feel their organisation lacks skilled workers to support smart manufacturing digitisation plans, according to a new survey.

Combined, these challenges reflect the largest change management obstacles, according to the survey by market research firm Gartner.

In total, 439 respondents were interviewed across North America, Western Europe, and APAC regions.

"Our survey revealed that manufacturers are currently going through a difficult phase in their digitisation journey toward smart manufacturing," said Simon Jacobson, vice president analyst, with the Gartner Supply Chain practice.

"They accept that changing from a break-fix mentality and culture to a data-driven workforce is a must. However, intuition, efficiency and engagement cannot be sacrificed," Jacobson added.

Connected factory workers leverage various digital tools and data management techniques to improve and integrate their interactions with both physical and virtual surroundings while improving decision accuracy, proliferating knowledge and lessening variability.

Across all respondents, 83 per cent agreed that their leadership understands and accepts the need to invest in smart manufacturing.

"However, it does not reflect whether or not the majority of leaders understand the magnitude of change in front of them – regarding technology, as well as talent," Jacobson said.

In the long term, it is important to establish a data-driven culture in manufacturing operations that is rooted in governance and training - without stifling employee creativity and ingenuity, the findings showed.

