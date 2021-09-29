10 organisations selected as grantees through WomenConnect Challenge India, launched by Reliance Foundation and USAID

Through this initiative, more than Rs 11 crore (over $1.5 million) has been invested to help close the gender digital divide and of this, Reliance Foundation has supported Rs 8.5 crore (over $1.1 million) in grants for projects for creating innovative solutions to address the issue.

Mumbai: Ten organisations across India have been selected as grantees through the WomenConnect Challenge India, launched by Reliance Foundation and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Over 3 lakh women and girls across 17 states will benefit from the initiatives to close the gender digital divide and increase women's economic empowerment through technology.

Speaking on the announcement, Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, "It has been our mission to enable and empower women in every walk of life. When we launched Jio, we envisioned a digital revolution that will be an equal opportunity revolution. Through Jio, we have been providing affordable connectivity across the length and breadth of our country.

"Reliance Foundation has also been working in partnership with USAID towards bridging the gender digital divide in India. Technology is a powerful means to address and eliminate inequality. I congratulate and welcome on board the ten winners of our WomenConnect Challenge India on this journey of transformation."

The 10 grantees are Anudip Foundation, Barefoot College International, Centre for Youth and Social Development, Friends of Women's World Banking, Naandi Foundation, Professional Assistance for Development Action, Society for Development Alternatives, Solidaridad Regional Expertise Centre, TNS India Foundation and ZMQ Development.