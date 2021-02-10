'100% occupancy in airlines to be allowed after Covid analysis'

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri on Wednesday said that 100 per cent occupancy of airlines will be allowed only after the Covid assessment.
While replying during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Puri said, "Some carriers want us to open 100 per cent, while others would like us to go slow. The decision to raise it beyond 80 per cent will depend on the behaviour of the virus."
The Minister also informed that the business class fare was not regulated by the ministry.
As per the Union Health ministry, there are 1,41,511 active Covid-19 cases while 1,05,61,608 people have recovered from the disease.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on February 4 had said that air travel demand in the world suffered the biggest drop in the history of aviation in 2020 and warned of severe downside risks in 2021 if travel restrictions due to new Covid-19 variants persist.
--IANS
