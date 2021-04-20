106 new doctors put on Covid duty in UP

Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) As many as 106 doctors, selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, have been given postings and put on Covid treatment duties.

Out of these new doctors, 18 were selected in the orthopaedics, six in TB and Chest, 19 in paediatrics, five in ophthalmology, eight in ENT, 12 in gynaecology, 22 in general medicine, one in forensics, one in skin, three in radiotherapy, five in epidemiology, five as RHTC-cum-assistant teacher and one medical teacher in plastic surgery.