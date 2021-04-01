110 manufacturing partners moving to 100% renewable energy: Apple

Once completed, these commitments will avoid over 15 million metric tonnes of CO2e annually — the equivalent of taking more than 3.4 million cars off the road each year.

Cupertino (California): Apple on Wednesday announced that over 110 of its manufacturing partners globally are moving to 100 per cent renewable energy for their Apple production, with nearly 8 gigawatts of planned clean energy set to come online.

"We are firmly committed to helping our suppliers become carbon neutral by 2030 and are thrilled that companies who've joined us span industries and countries around the world, including Germany, China, the US, India, and France," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

A number of Apple's suppliers with operations in India have steadily joined Apple's Supplier Clean Energy Programme, including Yuto and CCL recently.

"In a year like no other, Apple continued to work with a global network of colleagues, companies, and advocates to help make our environmental efforts and everything we do a force for good in people's lives — and to work alongside the communities most impacted by climate change," Jackson added.

Last July, the company unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

By 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.

The company recently shared new details about its $4.7 billion spend in Green Bonds to support environmental projects around the world.

In many markets where the company operates, suppliers have limited options to access clean energy.

To break down that barrier, Apple has created the China Clean Energy Fund, which enables Apple and its suppliers to invest in clean energy projects totalling more than one gigawatt of renewable energy in China.

