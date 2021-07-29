11th edition of EV Expo to be held in Delhi Aug 6-8

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) More than 100 Indian and international exhibitors are expected to showcase their technologically advanced products during the 11th EV EXPO 2021.

The expo, to be organised from August 6 to 8, will be inaugurated by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"Around 100 plus Indian and international exhibitors are showcasing their technologically advanced, pollution-free 2,3 and 4 wheeled e-vehicles like E-rickshaws, E-carts, E-bikes, E-scooters, E-bicycles, E-loaders as well as 4-wheeled vehicles at EV-EXPO 2021."