18 flight routes operationalised under UDAN on Sunday

New Delhi: In a major development in terms of regional connectivity, a total of 18 flight routes were operationalised under the UDAN scheme on Sunday.

With this, over 343 routes have been operationalised under UDAN - Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

"Since its inception, over 343 routes have been operationalized under #UDAN-RCS. On 28th March alone, 18 flight routes were operationalised in a new record under UDAN," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet.