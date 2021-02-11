1.83 cr pregnant women claimed benefits under PMMVY: Irani

Replying to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha by Pratap Singh Bajwa about the details of the total number of pregnant women eligible to claim benefits under PMMVY and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) from the years 2018-19 till 2020-21, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said, "The total number of pregnant women who have claimed benefits under PMMVY scheme has been 1,83,12,303 from 2018-19 till January 29."

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The government on Thursday said that a total of 1.83 crore pregnant women have claimed benefits under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) from 2018-19 till January 29 this year.

Bajwa also asked about the total number of pregnant women who were actually enrolled under the PMMVY and the JSY along with details of the total number of pregnant mothers below the age of 19 years who have undergone institutional deliveries for the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The minister said, "All Pregnant Women and Lactating Mother (PW&LM) (except those who are in regular employment with the Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking or those who are in receipt of similar benefits under any law for the time being in force) are eligible to claim benefits for first living child of the family under the PMMVY. Under the JSY, pregnant women undergoing institutional delivery are eligible for the benefit."

She also stated that "no separate data of the number of pregnant women who were actually enrolled under the JSY and the total number of pregnant mothers below the age of 19 years undergoing institutional deliveries is maintained".

