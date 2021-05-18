1.85 crore persons offered work under MGNREGA amid pandemic

New Delhi: The government has said that 1.85 crore people have been offered work in May 2021 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). which is 52 per cent higher than the jobs offered during the same period in May 2019, which was 1.22 crore persons per day.

The government data as on May 13, 2021, 2.95 crore persons have been offered work in FY 2021-22 completing 5.98 lakh assets and generating 34.56 crore person-days.

"Rural India has been hit by the second wave of raging Covid pandemic, the Ministry of Rural Development has ensured that the development works across the country should not be affected. During the period, the country has witnessed speed and progress in various schemes under the ministry. Apart from the developmental works, the ministry has also trained nodal persons at state, district and block level to tackle the Covid-19 situation in rural areas."said a statement from the ministry.

With an aim to provide relief and generate employment, Revolving Fund and Community Investment Fund amounting to approximately Rs. 56 Crore released to women Self Help Groups in FY 2021 as compared to approximately Rs. 32 Cr. in the same corresponding period in FY 2020.

