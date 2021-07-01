2 European tourists complain of harassment at Varkala beach

Varkala is a hugely popular beach destination about 40 kms from the state capital and the incident occurred on Monday late evening when they went for a stroll on the beach.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 (IANS) In a matter of shame for Kerala Tourism, two European ladies, on Thursday, complained to the Varkala Police that they were harassed by two men who came on a bike, while they were taking a stroll on the beach.

"While walking on the beach, a man came towards us and we were scared. Soon we started to run, he also came after us. When a third person saw this happening, the person behind us stopped and he ran away," said the lady who was at the receiving end.

These two ladies have been staying at Varkala at a home stay for the past six months and have been trying their best to return to their home countries, but have not been able to go because of the lockdown.

A police official attached to the Varkala Police station told IANS that the complaint was received on Thursday and the police has started the probe.

The police will be examining the CCTV footage in the area.

--IANS

sg/skp/