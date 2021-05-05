20 entities allowed to carry out BVLOS experimental drone flights

Accordingly, the permission was granted as a conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021.

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday granted conditional approval to 20 entities including SpiceJet and Dunzo amongst others for conducting Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) experimental flights of drones.

"The preliminary permission grant is envisioned to assist the supplementary framework development of subsequent UAV rules pertaining to Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations," a government statement said.

"BVLOS trials will help create framework for future drone deliveries and other major applications using drones," the statement said further.

Earlier, Centre had constituted the 'BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring (BEAM) Committee' to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) to undertake BVLOS experimental flights of drones.

"The BEAM Committee evaluated the 34 EOls received and selected 20 consortia for the experimental flights," the statement said.

