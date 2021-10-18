2021 MacBook Pro models may feature notched display

San Francisco: Apple is planning to release a redesigned MacBook Pro line, consisting of a new 14-inch as well as a new 16-inch model powered by the Apple Silicon M1X on Monday and now a new report has claimed that the MacBook Pro models will come with a notched display. The new MacBook Pro will feature a standard-sized notch. Instead of containing a Face ID TrueDepth camera like on the iPhone, the MacBook Pro's notch apparently houses a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor, and a microphone, reports MacRumors.

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro models will be powered by an M1X processor, likely paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for the base variant.As per the report, the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros will feature resolutions of 3024 by 1964 and 3456 by 2234.According to industry sources, the shipments for LEDs and associated components to Apple assembly partners relating to the MacBook Pro models are on schedule as expected.Apple's use of mini-LED panels in its forthcoming MacBook lineups will catalyse supplier investment and push the entire industry toward adoption of the display technology.Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is already "actively looking for second suppliers of key Mini LED components", and if its mini-LED notebooks receive positive feedback, other notebook makers and their suppliers will inevitably be pushed towards adoption of the technology.