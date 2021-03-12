2023 iPhones may feature 'periscopic' telephoto lens

Existing smartphones have already adopted periscope lens technology. Huawei's P30 Pro allows for 5x optical zoom, and an iPhone with a periscope lens could have similar capabilities, MacRumors reported.

San Francisco: Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple will adopt a "periscopic telephoto lens" in 2023.

A periscopic telephoto lens will significantly boost the iPhone's zoom capabilities, which currently max out at 2.5x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom.

Kuo said that rear-facing camera improvements coming to high-end iPhones in 2022 will focus on the telephoto lens.

He also revealed that 2021 iPhones are expected to leverage a new Face ID transmitter made out of plastic instead of glass,

Meanwhile, Apple is planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition, the Ultra-Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra-Wide cameras with fixed focus.

According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates.