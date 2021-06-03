208 students graduate from T-Hub's LaunchPad programme

One of the expertly curated programmes of T-Tribe that helps students aspiring to become entrepreneurs, Launchpad is a year-long educational experience that is a perfect amalgamation of theoretical and practical learning, a statement said. It not only enlightens students on the scope of entrepreneurship but also gives them a direction to achieve success in the field, it added.

Hyderabad, June 3 (IANS) T-Hub, which leads India's pioneering innovation ecosystem through its capacity building initiative T-Tribe, on Thursday announced the graduation of 208 students from the first batch of the LaunchPad programme.

This batch also had the opportunity to learn from seasoned entrepreneurs on pivoting their business operations to navigate through the Covid-19 crisis, the statement said. T-Tribe partnered with 21 colleges from across the country for this programme and delivered more than 800 hours of content to around 2000 students.

The graduated students are from 10 partnering colleges which include the MLR Institute of Technology, the Marwadi University, the Vardhaman College of Engineering, the Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET), and the Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (MRCET).

"The college and education system must become more diverse, with a greater emphasis on realistic experience, not just academics. Entrepreneurship education has become more prominent, with many young students enthusiastic about learning more about how to succeed in business. T-Tribe's programs aim to address it and enable the students to have early exposure to the entrepreneurial ecosystem," T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said.

"This year was anything but normal, but that did not deter our LaunchPad students. The completion of the first batch marks a major step for our tech and innovation ecosystem," he added.

T-Tribe conducted a panel discussion on "Entrepreneurship: Opportunities vs Reality" as a part of the graduation ceremony. The moderator and panel members for this discussion were the students who shared their learnings and experiences from the program.

At the ceremony, T-Tribe also announced the winners of the online idea pitching competition 'Pitch It to Win It'. This competition required all the participants to submit a one-minute video pitch about their business ideas which will be posted on all the T-Tribe social media platforms.

The winners were selected based on the number of likes, shares and comments received for their post across the social media platforms. Three winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000.

