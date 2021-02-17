2.5 kg gold saree offered to goddess on KCR's birthday

Minister for animal husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav Offered special prayers and presented the gold saree of 2.5 kg to Goddess Yellamma at the Balkampet Temple.

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) A gold saree of 2.5 kg was offered at a temple and prayers in places of worship of all major faiths here on Wednesday to mark the 67th birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders K. Venkatesh Gound and Sivaramakrishna Reddy got the special saree made in Bengaluru.

They had invited chief minister's daughter K. Kavitha to make the offering but she did not attend the programme and Srinivas Yadav presented the offering.

Yadav, who is a minister from Hyderabad, offered prayers at two temples, a dargah, a church and a gurdwara to pray for the TRS chief's long life and health.

Special prayers were offered at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple, Ganesh Temple, Wesley Church in Secunderabad, Dargah Yusufain in Nampally and at Gurudwara Saheb in Ameerpet.

Srinivas Yadav, along with other TRS leaders, also participated in KCR's birthday celebrations at Jalavihar on Necklace Road, where a documentary on the life and times of KCR was aired.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held in which several ministers participated.

