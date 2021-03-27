260 flyers expected in Kurnool airport on opening day

IndiGo will launch flights to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai from the airport in Rayalaseema starting Sunday.

Regular commercial flight operations are scheduled to start from Sunday.

Kurnool, March 27 (IANS) At least 260 passengers are set to fly in and out of the new Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport located at Orvakal near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Direct flights to the three destinations will be operated under Udan, the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).

As many as 52 passengers are expected to arrive from Bengaluru to Kurnool airport, whose identification code has been designated as KJB.

Likewise, 66 flyers will take off from Kurnool airport to Visakhapatnam and 31 passengers booked their tickets to fly in to the Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy airport from Visakhapatnam.

Similarly, 63 passengers are scheduled to fly from Kurnool airport to Bengaluru airport in neighbouring Karnataka.

Sixteen flyers are expected to fly in from Tamil Nadu's Chennai to Kurnool.

Finally, 32 more passengers are scheduled to return from Kurnool to Chennai.

Flights from Kurnool will enhance accessibility to more avenues for tourists as well as government officials travelling to and from the judicial capital.

With the newly established air connectivity, famous temples such as Ahobilam and Mantralayam as well as Nallamala forest and Belum caves and others will attract tourists, making these attractions more accessible.

Kurnool will play a vital role in the state's connectivity and infrastructure as it will be a node in the upcoming Hyderabad - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The southern state's Chief Minister has trifurcated the capital city, with a plan to establish the judicial capital in Kurnool, legislative capital in Amaravati and executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

