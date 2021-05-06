28 pairs of Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi trains cancelled from May 9

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Amid the surge in the cases of Covid across the country, the Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 28 pairs of Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains until further orders.

According to Railway Ministry officials, the railways has decided to cancel the Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duranto, Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi Express trains from May 9 until further orders.