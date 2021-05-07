28 pairs of Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi trains cancelled from May 9

New Delhi: Amid the surge in the cases of Covid across the country, the Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 28 pairs of Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains until further orders.
According to Railway Ministry officials, the railways has decided to cancel the Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duranto, Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi Express trains from May 9 until further orders.
The official said that the decision has been taken in the view of surge in the Covid cases and poor occupancy in the trains.
On Thursday, India recorded over 4.12 lakh cases of Covid and almost 4,000 deaths in last 24 hours.