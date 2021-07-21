3 civil aviation advisory groups formed

Accordingly, the ministry has instituted three advisory groups comprising airlines, airport operators, cargo carriers, ground handling companies, flying training organisations and maintenance, repair and overhaul companies.

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry under Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has formed three advisory groups to look into challenges being faced by the sector.

The ministry on Wednesday tweeted: "Under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has formed three advisory groups comprising airlines, airport operators and MRO, cargo carriers, FTOs and ground handling companies."

"The groups shall meet regularly to deliberate upon issues and resolve challenges facing each sector. Orders have been issued for the same."

These groups have been formed at a time when the sector is reeling under massive financial strain caused due to Covid resurgence.

Besides, the sector, has come under a fare price band and its operational capacity deployment has been restricted.

The contact intensive service sector has been heavily battered by the pandemic which has driven away passengers.

Moreover, the financial strain has led to job losses in the sector and slowed down capacity addition.

