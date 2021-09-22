37% of users prefer mid-range phones this festive season: Report

Bengaluru: More than 35 per cent of respondents are looking to buy a mid-range smartphone between Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000, making it the most desired price point for the festive season, said a report on Wednesday.

The survey, by Amazon.in, mentioned that Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus emerged as the most preferred smartphone brands, with over 24 per cent of respondents looking to buy Samsung mobile phones, followed by Xiaomi and OnePlus.



"With the festive season just around the corner, the Great Indian Mobile Survey helps us understand the customer's preferences and also allow us to know what smartphone shoppers are looking for during the season," Amazon India's Director, Mobile Phones and Televisions, Nishant Sardana, said in a statement.

"The findings revealed interesting insights from thousands of customers across various demographics of the country. We use these insights and continue to work with our sellers and brand partners to bring the best-in-class smartphones and accessories across price points for customers," he added.

In the survey, Redmi Note 10 Series, OnePlus Nord Series (Nord 2, Nord CE), OnePlus 9 Series and Samsung M21 and other Galaxy M series phones topped the popularity chart among the respondents.

The survey, which included more than 10,000 customers, also revealed interesting insights on respondents' preferences for a 5G phone.

More than 54 per cent of respondents are looking for a 5G compatible phone. The demand for bigger battery phones is also strong with over 46 per cent of respondents preferring phones with 5000mAh-6000mAh battery.

