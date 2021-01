Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Two US-based funds, Avenue Capital/ARCIL and Aries SSG/ACRE, have placed their bids to acquire RHFL as a company.

Banking sources added that Capri Global and Kotak Special Situation Fund have also bid for the retail assets.

Lenders are supporting a full solution by selling the entire company. It is believed that Capri Global is the highest bidder for the retail assets of RHFL.