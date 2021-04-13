4 Critical Questions To Ask Before Buying Term Insurance Policy

Several doubts occupy the minds of people when it comes to buying any insurance plan. Especially when you have to opt for a term insurance plan , it can be confusing to understand how to determine your coverage, how the claim settlement works, and what added benefits one can receive.

Helping you get started on the journey towards achieving financial security, let us first answer the most basic question: what is term insurance?

In general terms, term insurance plans are policies that offer comprehensive financial protection for your family members when you are not around to take care of their needs. It ensures financial protection for your loved ones to stay prepared against life's uncertainties.

Thus, in the future, if you are not around, with a term insurance plan, your family need not worry about financial obligations as they will receive the sum assured from your insurer. They can use the amount for a spectrum of necessities, including paying off loans, for children's education as well as marriage.

Besides, you can also avail specific tax benefits with a term insurance plan. All in all, it is a safety blanket that will ensure protection for your family and provide you with tax benefits, while fostering a habit of disciplined savings.

Now let's tackle the doubts and queries that you might have before you go ahead and buy a term plan. To clear your questions and confusions, we have answered five critical questions you need to know about:

1. How Much Insurance Do You Need?

After choosing the insurance provider from whom you want to purchase your term insurance plan, you will then have to decide what coverage amount suits your requirements. Remember, the sum assured will be determined by several factors.

One needs to consider factors such as your age, income, liabilities, future financial needs, and inflation, among other factors. Many insurance companies have a premium calculator to understand how much money to invest without adversely affecting your current standard of living.

2. When Should You Buy Term Insurance Plan?

Keep in mind that the sooner you purchase a term insurance plan, the better. Usually, when insurance companies calculate the premium payment, younger investors are likely to receive better terms and conditions, as well as low premium rates.

This is so because generally young people have fewer health problems and are also in a position to earn income for the policy tenure's entirety. So, buying a term insurance plan when you are relatively young is the best option.

3. Would the Premium Amount Change in the Future?

In most cases, unless there is a clause specifically mentioned in the offer document, the premium amount is to remain the same throughout the tenure. However, it also depends on the fact that you do not make any changes to the policy yourself.

For instance, if an individual develops a habit of smoking, they must disclose it to the insurer. On declaring such developments, the insurance provider might apply loading (premium rise), resultantly changing the premium amount. However, it is critical to note that one must not hide any such facts from the insurer to ensure there is no problem with claim procedures.

4. For How Long Should You Stay Insured?

Once you evaluate your sum assured, you will have to decide on the tenure of the term insurance plan you wish to purchase. In general, term insurance plans are sold for a specified number of years. Hence, ask yourself how many years you can afford to pay premiums and how long you would want the validity of the insurance to remain active.

For example: If you are 25 years old, and opt for an insurance tenure of 10 years, then you need to pay premiums for ten years. However, you are covered until 75 years. This cover period varies from different insurers, and you also have an option to select it yourself when purchasing the term insurance plan.

Mostly, the higher the tenure, the higher the returns are. You can consult a professional insurance agent from a reputable insurance company and assess your unique requirements.

To conclude, it will be wise to buy a term insurance plan after you are clear on these critical questions. If you have more queries, research online, compare plans and pick insurance by matching it against your needs!

