4 oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki inaugurated in Haryana

"By end-April when the Covid second wave was shooting up, Maruti Suzuki started to look for purchasing oxygen generator plants to meet the crisis for its CSR programme. The company discovered that there are very few small scale manufacturers in the country making these.

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday virtually inaugurated four oxygen PSA generator plants donated and installed by automobile major Maruti Suzuki under its CSR initiative in three government hospitals in the state.

The company said it activated its supply chain division, roped in its supply partners 'M/s JBML, M/s SKH Metals and M/s Motherson' to help scale up the manufacturing activity of PSA manufacturers 'M/s Airox Nigen, M/s Sam Gases and M/s Gaskon'.

"This arrangement was on a not-for-profit basis. In less than a month, this arrangement has reached an output of six plants per day.

"The first 24 such plants will be installed by Maruti Suzuki and its suppliers as a CSR initiative within the first half of June 2021," the company said.

As per the statement, separate teams have been deployed with to ensure that these plants are installed successfully in the hospitals.

"The monitoring will continue for a few months to ensure that these generators keep operating satisfactorily well after installation.

"A website has been created to spread this information and channelise enquiries and orders so that manufacturing and deliveries can be planned for the future," it said.

According to R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited: "Maruti Suzuki is supporting these three manufacturers to increase their production of PSA plants for oxygen for Covid. This arrangement will deliver about 70 plants in May and 150 in June."

